Happy Aja Ekadashi 2025! Aja Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. On this auspicious day, devotees observe a fast and pray to Lord Vishnu with devotion. This year, Aja Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. On this day, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and worship Lord Vishnu with flowers, incense, and lamps. They also observe a fast and seek the blessings of the Lord. As we celebrate Aja Ekadashi 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Aja Ekadashi 2025 wishes, Aja Ekadashi greetings, Aja Ekadashi 2025 HD wallpapers, and Aja Ekadashi 2025 messages which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives.

Here are 6 wishes you can share on Aja Ekadashi:

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the sacred occasion of Aja Ekadashi, may Lord Vishnu bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you and your family a blessed Ekadashi. 🌸

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the divine grace of Lord Vishnu remove all obstacles from your life and guide you towards the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Aja Ekadashi! 🙏

Aja Ekadashi Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Aja Ekadashi, may your heart be filled with devotion, your soul with purity, and your life with endless joy. Jai Shri Hari! 🌺

Aja Ekadashi Wishes and Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a blissful Aja Ekadashi! May fasting and prayers today bring spiritual growth, inner strength, and divine blessings to you and your loved ones. 🪔

Aja Ekadashi Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this auspicious Ekadashi, may Lord Vishnu shower his eternal blessings upon you, ensuring health, wealth, and a life full of positivity. 🌼

Aja Ekadashi Wishes in Sanskrit (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Aja Ekadashi bring light into your life, destroy your sins, and bless you with peace, devotion, and prosperity. Ekadashi ki hardik shubhkamnayein! ✨

The name ‘Aja’ is linked to the belief that this Ekadashi destroys the negative karmas accumulated over several births. According to drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 17:22 on August 18, 2025, and ends at 15:32 on August 19, 2025. The Parana Time is from 06:21 to 08:53 am, while on Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 13:58 pm.

On this sacred day, devotees observe a fast with great devotion and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a blessed and prosperous life. It is said that devotees who observe this fast with utmost devotion receive happiness, good health, wealth, and success from Lord Vishnu.

