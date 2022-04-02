Chaitra Navaratri 2022 will be celebrated from April 2 to April 10. This nine-day festival, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti is commemorated with great fervor and enthusiasm across North India. While the first day of Chaitra Navaratri is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra & Goa and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Chaitra Navaratri celebrations are limited to North India. People are often keen to celebrate Chaitra Navaratri by sharing Happy Chaitra Navratri wishes and messages, Chaitra Navaratri 2022 greetings, Happy Chaitra Navaratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

Navratri is a nine-day festival that revolves around the different avatars of Goddess Shakti. Celebrated four times a year, there are two Navaratris that are more widely celebrated by devotees. The first, Sharad Navaratri, marks the beginning of autumn and is widely celebrated across India with different rituals and traditions. The second most important Navaratri celebration is Chaitra Navaratri. Devotees of Goddess Shakti observe a stringent fast during Chaitra Navaratri and also light the traditional diya which is kept burning for nine days. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Ghatasthapana Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: How To Perform Puja on the First Day of the Nine-Night Maa Durga Festival? Everything You Need To Know.

The celebration of Chaitra Navaratri begins with the Ghatastaphna of the earthen pot, and each day is filled with various Pujas and rituals that are dedicated to different avatars of Goddess Durga. As we prepare to celebrate Chaitra Navaratri 2022, here are some Happy Chaitra Navaratri wishes and messages, Chaitra Navratri 2022 greetings, Happy Chaitra Navaratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends online.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Hindi Messages (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

Vikram Samvat 2079 Quotes (File Image)

The nine avatars of Goddess Shakti that the nine days of Navaratri is dedicated to are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. We hope that the celebration of Chaitra Navaratri fills your life with all the good luck and happiness. Happy Chaitra Navaratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).