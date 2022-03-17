Happy Holi 2022! This year the festival of Holi is celebrated on March 18. Holika Dahan will be done just a day before this i.e. on March 17. There are many stories associated with the festival of Holi, the most famous of which is the story of Holika and Prahlad. According to a legend from Vishnu Purana, Prahlad's father, Daityaraj Hiranyakashyap underwent penance and obtained a boon from the gods that he would never die. After receiving this boon, he became an atheist and autocrat considering himself to be immortal. He ordered his subjects that no one should worship God. The arrogant person began his atrocities in the public. Not only this, he ordered people to chant his name instead of God. Holika Dahan takes place a day before Holi and it signifies the victory of good over evil. Very few people know that Holika, sister of Hiranyakashipu, was burnt but Prahlad was saved. According to public opinion, the tradition of Holika Dahan started every year since that incident. Holika Dahan 2022 Wishes, Greetings & Messages: Send Chhoti Holi Quotes, Whatsapp Stickers, HD Images, GIFs, Wallpapers and Telegrams Pics to Your Loved Ones.

The people of India celebrate the festival of colours with enthusiasm and gaiety. Holi is celebrated in different ways in different places in India with different customs and traditions. People especially in North India celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and a day before Holi, people perform the ritual of 'Holika Dahan'. This sees people burning piles of wood in public areas. It symbolizes the burning of evil forces modifying the story of Holika and King Hiranyakashipu. Further, they gather around Holika to seek blessings and offer their devotion to the Lord. The festival of Holi has a special significance in Hinduism. According to the calendar, Holi is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Falgun. It is said that this festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil. On this day, people forget the old grievances and wish each other a happy holiday with colors and garlands. You can wish your friends and family a happy Holi with Marathi Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, What's app Status. You can download the image below for this.

On this day, people wake up in the morning and offer prayers to the Lord. Then, they wear white clothes and greet their loved ones. They sprinkle water on each other throughout the day. Children scatter watercolors using water guns. Similarly, adults act like children on this day as well.

