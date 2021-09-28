Happy Jivitputrika Puja 2021! Hindus observe many fasts throughout the year and one of them is Jivitputrika vrat that is observed for the attainment of children and their long and happy life. Also known as Jitiya Vrat, this fast is one of the most difficult vrat and is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month. This year Jitiya Vrat will be celebrated on September 29. On this day women observe a fast for the long life of their children. Jitiya Parv is especially celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. To celebrate the day we have for you Jivitputrika Puja 2021 Wishes, Jivitputrika Puja Greetings, Jivitputrika Puja HD Images, Jivitputrika Puja Images, Jivitputrika Puja Messages, Jivitputrika Puja Messages in Hindi, Jivitputrika Puja Photos, and Jivitputrika Puja Images Puja Wishes.

The fasting festival starts with Nahaye Khaye aka taking a bath on September 28 and Ashtami fast on September 29. The fast is ended on Navami day. This fast is named after the Gandharva prince Jimutvahan. Jivitputrika vrat is kept waterless and is celebrated just like Chhath festival. For people who observe the fasting with water, the event is then called Khur Jitiya. To celebrate the day you can send these beautiful Jivitputrika Vrat wishes, Happy Jitiya greetings, Jivitputrika 2021 messages, Jitiya images, Jivitputrika Vrat images, Jivitputrika HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, status, SMS and more for free download online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jitiya Vrat Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Jitiya Vrat is considered to be the most sacred among all the fasts. Just like Chhath, Jivitputrika Vrat i.e. Jitiya is considered one of the most difficult fasts as well. Women who have serious health problems should not observe this fast. This is a Nirjala fast, in such a situation your health problems may increase if you don't take any fluids all day. You should consult your doctor since there is a danger of dehydration.

