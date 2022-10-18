Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu is celebrated on the first day of the Kati month of the Assamese calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Kati Bihu 2022 falls on Tuesday, October 18. As you celebrate Kati Bihu 2022, we at LatestLY have curated the latest Kati Bihu messages, Happy Kati Bihu 2022 greetings, Kati Bihu images, Kongali Bihu WhatsApp messages, Kongali Bihu 2022 wishes and HD wallpapers you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. Kati Bihu 2022 Date in Assam: Know All About the Significance, History and Ways To Observe the Harvest Festival of Kongali Bihu.

Kati Bihu marks the relocation of rice crops and the beginning of the fresh harvest season. It is an observance of penance and the hope for a better future. Kati Bihu is also known as Kongali Bihu and is one of the grandest observations of the state. On this day, people light clay lamps outside their houses and the holy basil plant is decked with garlands and lights. It is one of the unique festivals that surpasses religion, social status, and castes as all the people of the state come together and celebrate the solemnity of their conditions. Here is a collection of messages and greetings to wish your family and friends a very Happy Kati Bihu 2022.

Happy Kati Bihu 2022 Greetings

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kati Bihu 2022 Images

Kati Bihu 2022 (File Image)

Happy Kati Bihu 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Kati Bihu 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Kati Bihu 2022 Messages

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

The tradition of burning lamps outside the houses dates back to ancient celebrations where lanterns were used as natural insecticides to attract insects on a paddy field. Kati Bihu is one of Assam's three most important festivals, including Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu. You can download and send it to all your near and dear ones to wish them on the festival day. Wishing everyone Happy Kati Bihu 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).