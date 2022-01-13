Makar Sankranti is observed on the day when the Sun enters the zodiac Capricorn which, according to the Gregorian calendar, happens in January. Therefore, it is celebrated annually on January 14. To celebrate Makar Sankranti 2022, here's a list of Happy Makar Sankranti wishes, Makar Sankranti 2022 images, Makar Sankranti wallpapers, Sankranti wishes and WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and SMS that you can send to your loved ones. New Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Stickers and Status To Send to Family and Friends.

In Bangladesh and West Bengal, Makar Sankranti is also known as Poush Sankranti. The festivities on this day are known as Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarayan in Jammu, Sakraat in Haryana, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa and Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As you observe this day with different traditions, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and wish everyone on this auspicious day. Here are WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send to one and all on this day.

Many people observing this festival go to sacred rivers or lakes to take a bath and pray to the Sun. After every twelve years, Kumbha Mela is organised on this day, one of the world's largest pilgrimages, with an estimated 40 to 100 million people attending the event. The devotees pray to the sun god and bathe in the holy Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the event. As you observe this sacred day, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your family and friends to wish them Happy Makar Sankranti 2022.

A widespread practice all over the country on this day is making sticky, bound sweets, particularly from sesame and a sugar base such as jaggery. It is believed to be a symbol of being together in peace and joyfulness, despite the uniqueness and differences between individuals. Celebrating this important festival of Indian culture, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all and wish them Happy Makar Sankranti. Wishing everyone Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

