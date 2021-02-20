Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 Wishes: It will be the 34th anniversary of Mizoram's Statehood Day this year on February 20, i.e., Saturday. The first observance of Mizoram Statehood Day was observed in the year 1987. It is one of the significant 'Seven Sister' states when it comes to north-eastern states. Several cultural programmes take place across the state, marking the celebrations of Mizoram Statehood Day. People celebrate the occasion by sharing the most popular Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 wishes and greetings with their friends, family, relatives, etc., on this day. If you, too, are hunting for the latest Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 messages, then you have reached the right place.

Not many people know that Mizoram is the second least populous state in India. People can celebrate the occasion by sending Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Snapchat, Instagram messages and stories, Hike messages, Telegram messages, Signal messages, among other popular chat apps.

Another little-known fact about Mizoram is that 91% of its areas are covered in forests. Nonetheless, the culture, wildlife, and traditions that are followed in the state are phenomenal. One can also wish their loved ones on Mizoram Statehood Day's occasion through text messages, picture messages, voice notes, and SMSes.

One should not forget amazing stickers are available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which can be shared on respective platforms. If you are searching for Mizoram Statehood Day videos, you will have to download these HD greetings and convert them using the relevant video converter app. With this, you will be able to wish 'Happy Mizoram Statehood Day' to people on Instagram Reels, Chingari, Moj, Roposo, and other video sharing platforms.

If you are looking for the latest collection of Mizoram Statehood Day 2021 greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to the People of Mizoram on Their Statehood Day! May the State Continue to Prosper in the Years to Come.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The People of Mizoram Are Known for Their Valour and Rich Value Systems. Best Wishes on Mizoram Statehood Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to the People of Mizoram on Statehood Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Extend My Warm Wishes for the Progress and Prosperity of the State. Happy Statehood Day!

Like many other north-eastern states, Mizoram was an integral part of Assam till 1972, after which it was established as a Union Territory. On February 20, 1987, when the Parliament passed the 53rd Amendment, and the state of Mizoram was created. There's a lot to learn when it comes to the observance of Mizoram Statehood Day.

As February 20 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Mizoram Statehood Day 2021.

