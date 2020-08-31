Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala will be celebrated today. The ten-day-long observance of Onam 2020 began on August 22 (Atham) and is celebrated largely on the tenth day (Thiruvonam) which falls on August 31 this year. Onam falls in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam solar calendar, Kollavarsham. Celebrations including cultural festivities like snake boat races, Pulikkali (tiger dance) and others continue even after the 10th day. However, due to COVID-19, all the public processions and programmes have been cancelled. Nevertheless, Malayalees across the globe can share the joy of celebrating Onam by wishing each other with positive messages and festive greetings. We have listed down wishes you can send your friends and dear ones in images, greetings, messages, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and more. You will find a lovely collection of Happy Onam 2020 wishes, Onam 2020 messages in Malayalam, Onam images, Onam Ashamsakal Malayalam wishes images, photos and more. Onam 2020 HD Images & New Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Happy Onam Wishes With These WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Messages.

While Kerala may not fully adorn to the colours of Onam this year, we wish all Malayalees who have been celebrating Onam in all its essence each year a very Happy Onam. Let this Onam give you more strength and blessings to recover from your losses! Onam Ashamsakal 2020 Images With Malayalam Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIFs, Messages and HD Wallpapers to Send Happy Onam Greetings.

Here are 'Happy Onam' wishes we dedicate to the people of 'God's Own Country':

Onam Message (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: Colourful Pookalam, Lively Songs, Delicious Feasts, Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till next Onam festival. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: Happy and loving Onam wishes to you and your family as you celebrate this the day with your loved ones.

Here is an Onam GIF

Onam Message Reads: May this festival of Onam be a harbringer of Cheer, Good luck, Peace & Prosperity that lasts the whole year. Wish You A Happy Onam.

Onam wishes (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: A life filled with prosperity, happiness, and abundance this is my wish for you

and your loved ones as you celebrate Onam today.

Onam WhatsApp status (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: Onam is the festival when we realise the colours of nature. We are blessed with wonderful land with a lot of flowers. And you are one of those special persons in my life. Thank you for being my friend. Happy Onam to you!

Onam Message (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: Golden Onam greetings to all may there be Happiness and Prosperity in every home.

Onam wishes (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: I may be miles away, but the spirit of Onam will always stay in my heart. So, let's celebrate this Onam festival by heart and by soul. Happy Onam to you!

Happy Onam! (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: May the Colors and Lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and prosperity. Happy Onam!

Onam is celebrated to honour a good demon king, Mahabali who is believed to visit Kerala every year on the day of Thiru Onam. According to legends, Kerala witnessed the best times during the king's reign. Not only was the land overflowing with prosperity but also were never differentiated on the basis of caste, creed, caste or religion by King Mahabali.

Onasadya or a nine-course meal comprising 10-13 dishes and sweets are an integral part of the festivities. People create flower designs or Pookalam in front of their houses on all the days of Onam. Various folk artforms including dances, music are an important part of the festival. Malayalees dress in their new clothes, meet relatives and friends and prefer to spend the day with their families.

