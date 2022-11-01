Punjab Day is celebrated annually on November 1. It is the formation day of Punjab as an independent state. Punjab covers about 1.53% of India’s total geographical area. According to the area, it is the 19th-largest state out of the 28 states in the country. According to population, it is the 16th largest Indian state. It is bordered by Himachal Pradesh in the North and Northeast, Haryana in the South and Southeast and Rajasthan in the Southwest. As you observe the formation day of Punjab 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and messages that you can download and send to everyone you know as greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Punjab Formation Day 2022: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

During British rule, the Punjab province was geographically a triangular tract of the country formed by the Indus valley and Sutlej on the two sides up to their confluence, the base of the triangle in the north being the lower Himalayan range between the two rivers. At that time, Punjab had an area same as the modern-day Germany and was one of the largest provinces of the British Raj. Here are Punjab Day 2022 wishes and messages that you can download and send to everyone you know as greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Punjab is an agricultural state with plenty of water resources and highly fertile soil. The state has flourishing industries consisting of textiles, financial services, agricultural commodities, tourism and garments. The capital of Punjab and Haryana is Chandigarh and the widely spoken language in Punjab is Punjabi which is scripted from Gurumukhi. Wishing everyone a Happy Punjab Day 2022!

