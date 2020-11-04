Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by Hindu married women mostly in the North Indian states. It falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Ashwin. Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. Women pray for the long lives and health of their husbands. The day is celebrated by following various customs and traditions. Sargi, a pre-dawn meal is an important part of the festival. It's a customary gift that mothers-in-law give their daughters-in-law that for the observance. While mothers-in-law may not be able to visit their daughters-in-law on the occasion, you can send them Sargi wishes and greetings. We also bring to you can Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes, Happy Sargi HD Images and Wallpapers to share on the festival. It also includes Sargi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send early morning on the occasion. Karwa Chauth 2020 Gift Ideas: 3 Things to Present Your Daughters-in-Law This Festive Season!

Women wake up early morning to eat Sargi before the Karwa Chauth fast. The Sargi is a wholesome meal including wheat, rice, milk, dry fruits, coconut water, etc. A liquid item is included to keep the body hydrated. People also give new clothes, jewellery, makeup items, beauty accessories and other things in the Sargi. Women often give a return gift also to their mothers-in-law for being thoughtful. Karwa Chauth 2020 Vrat & Puja Vidhi for Unmarried Girls: Here's How Kunwari Women Must Fast and Offer Prayers During Moon Rise During Karva Chauth.

