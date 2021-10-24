Karwa Chauth is the annual celebration where traditionally married Hindu women observe a stringent fast praying for the long and healthy life of their partners. Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on October 24. There are several integral parts of this celebration. And the gifting of Sagan or Sargi, which is consumed by the fasting women, early in the morning is said to be a crucial part of this commemoration. People often share Sargi wishes, Karwa Chauth 2021 messages, Sargi 2021 greetings, Happy Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures early in the morning to their friends and family who observe this fast. Happy Karwa Chauth 2021 Greetings for Wife & Husband: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Telegram Photos and Chand Pics To Celebrate Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is said to be a very integral and auspicious festival where married women traditionally kept a nirjala (no water, no food) fast, praying for the long and happy life of their partners. Every year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated four days after the Purnima in the month of Kartik, just before Diwali. This celebration is filled with various community events and is especially grand in various North Indian households. Karwa Chauth celebrations actually begin several days before.

From planning the outfits to wear to choosing the Karwa Chauth Mehendi designs or designing the Sargi basket, there are various different aspects of Karwa Chauth that people plan and prep for this celebration. An integral part of this commemoration has to be the sending and receiving of Sargi or Sagan. Traditionally prepared by the mother-in-law to the daughter-in-law, to help her prepare for this auspicious observance, Sargi is given and consumed before sunrise on the day of Karwa Chauth. As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2021, here are Sargi wishes, Karwa Chauth 2021 messages, Sargi 2021 greetings, Happy Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beauty of Sargi Thali Enter Your Life and Make It Colourful. Happy Sargi! Happy Karwa Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Eat the Early Morning Sargi on Karwa Chauth, I Pray That the Day-Long Fast Brings You All That You Wish For. Happy Sargi! Happy Karvachauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sindoor Testify Your Prayers for Your Husband’s Long Life, the Mangalsutra Remind You of the Promises That Bind You, and the Colour of Mehndi Proves the Depth of Your Love. Happy Karwa Chauth Sargi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Early Morning Sargi Sweeten Your Day and Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God That This Sargi Sent by Your Mother-in-Law Strengthens the Bond and Love in the Family. Happy Sargi! Happy Karvachauth!

Karwa Chauth is said to be one of the most important observances for people in North India. The celebration dates back to several years, and on this day, people often pray to the moon, asking for their partners to be blessed with the life of the moon. While it was once an observance where only married women prayed for the long life of their husbands, many people have transformed this observance into a day where couples come together and pray for their continued togetherness by observing the fast together. Here is wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

