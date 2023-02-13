Shabari Jayanti is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha of Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. It generally falls in February or March. Shabari Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Monday, February 13. It is the birth anniversary of Shabari, who was one of the greatest devotees of Lord Rama and an ascetic and wise tribal woman. This day holds a lot of importance for the devotees of Lord Rama. As you celebrate Shabari Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. When Is Shabari Jayanti 2023? Know History, Rituals, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of Shabari.

Shabari was known for her unconditional love towards Lord Rama. She always kept her abode clean to make sure it was enough to give shelter to Lord Rama. Out of innocence, she always tasted berried before offering them to Lord Rama to make sure he did not consume any of the sour berries. Her devotion was so pure that she did not want Lord Rama to consume any bitter berries. Here is a collection of Shabari Jayanti 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Shabari wanted to understand the true meaning of Dharma, and therefore, she chose Sage Matanga as her Guru. Sage Matanga asked her to offer unconditional service to Lord Rama and said that her sincere prayers would be answered upon his arrival. Wishing everyone a Happy Shabari Jayanti 2023!

