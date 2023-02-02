Shabari Jayanti is celebrated annually and commemorates the birth anniversary of Shabari, one of the ardent devotees of Lord Ram. On this day, devotees worship Mata Shabari along with Shri Ram. This year, Shabari Jayanti will be celebrated on February 13, 2023. It is believed that Shabri received Lord Ram's blessings because of her dedication and devotion towards him. Shabari Jayanti is observed annually on Krishna Paksha Saptami in the month of Phalguna as per the North Indian lunar calendar. However, in Amanta lunar calendar, the auspicious day is observed during Magha lunar month. The Amanta lunar calendar is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern Indian states. However, Shabari Jayanti is observed on the same day in both calendars. Here's all you need to know about Shabari Jayanti 2023 date, Saptami Tithi, rituals, significance and celebrations related to Shabari's birth anniversary. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Valentine’s Day to Maha Shivratri, Check List of Important Dates Falling in the Second Month.

Shabari Jayanti 2023 Date, Saptami Tithi and Timings

Shabari Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on February 13. The Saptami Tithi starts at 08:15 am on February 12, 2023, and ends at 08:15 am on February 13, 2023. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

Shabari Jayanti Significance

As per religious texts, Shabari was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram. Religious texts stated that she had tasted berries before giving them to Lord Ram and Lakshman when they visited her ashram. She tasted the berries because she didn't want them to eat the poisonous and bitter ones. She was so innocent that she was unaware that offerings must not be tasted. Her devotion was so pure that she did not want Rama to have bitter berries. Notably, despite hundreds of yogis waiting to receive Rama in their ashrams, the Lord went only to Shabari's ashram because of her utmost devotion.

Shabari Jayanti Celebrations

Shabari Jayanti is dedicated to Sabari, who attained moksha through her devotion to Lord Ram. On Shabari Jayanti, devotees pay tribute to the old tribal woman who showered unconditional love on Lord Rama and was an ardent devotee. Shabari worshipped Lord Ram and waited for years hoping that the divine superpower would someday meet her. Her most cherished desire manifested into reality when Lord Ram, with his brother Lakshman, visited her humble abode during their quest to find Sita.

