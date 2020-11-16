A day after Diwali is celebrated as the New Year with much enthusiasm, symbolising the progression into new Lunar Year. It indicates new beginnings, and in Gujarat, it is celebrated as Bestu Varas, which this year falls on November 16. On the other hand, this day is also celebrated as Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja to celebrate the victory of Shri Krishna over Indra. The day coincides with the celebration of Vishwakarma Puja Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped on this day, and people also send devotional messages to each other to mark the occasion. This is why, in this article, we bring you Vishwakarma Puja 2020 wishes and HD images that are perfect for sharing along with your near ones. Download our latest collection of Annakut Puja messages, Lord Vishwakarma Photos and Facebook greetings to send on the festival day.

Vishwakarma Puja is a day to honour Lord Vishwakarma, a Hindu god, who is considered to be the divine architect. One must pray and do the puja of the arms, instruments and weapons to gratify Lord Vishwakarma. Send out Vishwakarma Puja 2020 wishes and messages to your closed members on the festival day. Through the devotional texts, one can wish for better opportunities and hopes for the near ones amid this difficult time and seek blessings from Lord Vishwakarma. So without any further delay, download the latest collection of Vishwakarma Puja 2020 wishes, Annakut Puja messages, Lord Vishwakarma photos and WhatsApp stickers.

Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Celebrate Vishwakarma Day With Gaiety and Euphoria, May Peace and Prosperity Come Your Way.

Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Bless You With Success in All Your Endeavors; Warm Wishes and Regards on Vishwakarma Day.

Vishwakarma Puja 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Jai Shri Vishwakarma Bhagwana, Jai Jai Shri Vishweshwar Krupa Nidhana! Wishing All of You a Very Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

Vishwakarma Puja 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Craft Your Life Divinely, Sculpt It to Perfection and Engineer It to Function Smoothly. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You All Be Blessed With Immense Creativity and Skills on This Auspicious Day. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers online from Play Store. WhatsApp Sticker images have proven to be a fantastic option when it comes to exchanging online wishes and blessings. HERE is the download link. Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2020 with the above auspicious greetings on the festive day.

