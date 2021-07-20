Selmat Hari Raya 2021! The day is finally here. Since preparations are underway for Muslims around the world to celebrate Eid al-Adha on July 20 (Saudi Arabia) and July 21 in India. And nothing beats warm messages and greetings that you can send across to your loved ones. People often search for wishes and messages of Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021. And allow us to tell you that we have your back with amazing digital cards for Bakrid that you can download for free. A public holiday is observed in Malaysia for Eid al-Adha. It is also called Hari Raya Haji or Hari Raya Aidiladha or Hari Raya Korban. People greet each other on this special occasion, and "Selmat Hari Raya" is a traditional greeting used by Malay Muslims, which means "Happy Hari Raya." That's why we bring you Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 Images, Eid Al-Adha Mubarak, Hari Raya Adildha WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Mubarak HD Wallpapers and Quotes that you can send to wish your family and friends. Surprise your loved ones with Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These Hari Raya Haji wishes are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook and other social media posts with Bakrid Mubarak 2021 messages and Eid ul-Adha wishes.

This time Bakrid will be celebrated on 21st July in India. Preparations are being made to offer special Eid al-Adha prayers in Idgahs and major mosques from 6 am to 10.30 am. At the same time, due to Corona infection, people are offering Namaz at home. On the day of Bakrid, with the offering of Namaz in the morning, the celebration of Eid begins. Islam teaches its followers not to forget the poor on happy occasions. In Islam, the festival of sacrifice is first offered in mosques on Bakrid. After this, goats or sheeps are sacrificed. This meat of sacrifice is divided into three parts. Out of this, one part is given to the poor while the other part is given to friends and relatives. The third part is kept for the family members. However, one can still keep the festive spirit high by sending Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 HD images, wallpapers, Eid al-Adha Mubarak greetings, Bakird Mubarak wishes, Selamat Hari Raya Haji greetings, Hari Raya Haji 2021 wishes, messages and WhatsApp stickers to observe the Festival of Sacrifice, Eid ul-Adha.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021

Selamat Hari Raya Haji ( Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji

How to Download Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

Sending WhatsApp stickers is one of the fun ways to celebrate festivals with friends and family members. You can share Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the festival. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 images and HD wallpapers will be useful to you while celebrating the festival.

