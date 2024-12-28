Holy Innocents' Day, also known as the Feast of the Holy Innocents or Childermas, is a Christian observance marked on December 28. The day commemorates the massacre of innocent male children in Bethlehem by King Herod, as recounted in the Gospel of Matthew (Matthew 2:16–18). This event is remembered as part of the Christmas story, as the Holy Innocents were considered the first martyrs for Christ. These children are believed to be the first martyrs for Christ, as their deaths were tied to Herod’s attempt to kill the newborn Jesus. Christmastide 2024 Dates: Know History and Significance of the Twelve Days of Christmas Celebrations.

Holy Innocents' Day is an integral part of the Nativity narrative in Christianity and highlights the opposition and danger surrounding Jesus Christ’s birth, emphasising the spiritual battle between good and evil. In this article, let’s know more about Holy Innocents' Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Holy Innocents' Day 2024 Date

Holy Innocents' Day 2024 falls on Saturday, December 28.

Holy Innocents' Day Significance

The Holy Innocents' Day is an important day as it honours the memory of the children who were killed by Herod in his attempt to kill infant Jesus. He feared that Jesus was a threat to his throne and wanted to eliminate him right after his birth. Holy Innocents' Day is observed with prayers, hymns, and services in churches. The day is a perfect time to remember and pay respect to the suffering caused by human greed, fear, and injustice, as exemplified by Herod's actions.

