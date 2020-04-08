Easter 2020: How to Dye Easter Eggs With Food Colouring; Here's A Step-by-Step Guide (Watch Video)

Easter Eggs (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Colouring eggs for Easter has been an old tradition where believers stained eggs to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The practice became so popular among the believers, that the Church adopted it as a part of their Easter celebrations making it a Roman RIutal. Over the years, dying eggs for Easter Sunday has almost become a compulsory practice. With pop culture continuously associating it with Easter, it has become an integral part of the Christian festival. People now hard boil eggs and colour for it the festival. As Easter Sunday approaches we answer the most asked question 'How to dye Easter eggs with food colouring'. The materials used for dying Easter eggs with food colouring are water, food colouring, white vinegar, hard-boiled Eggs, large cups, whisk (optional) and paper towels. Easter 2020 Dinner Menu Ideas: From Honey-Glazed Ham to Scalloped Potatoes to Pies; List of Traditional Sunday Easter Dishes.

Step by Step on how to dye Easter eggs with food colouring

Place 1/2 cup hot tap water in bowls or cups that are deep enough to completely submerge an egg.

Place 20 drops of food colouring per 1/2 cup water and mix it well.

Add a tablespoon of white vinegar and stir well.

Use a plastic spoon or wire egg holder to lower your eggs into the dye.

Let it soak in the dye for 5 to 10 minutes.

Use a wire egg holder to check the colour of the egg. The longer you leave the egg in the mix, the deeper the colour will become.

Take your eggs out of their dye bath using the spoon and place them back in the egg carton or on a paper towel until they’re completely dry.

Don't forget to rotate the egg so the bottom can dry completely too.

How To Dye Easter Eggs With Food Coloring:

Refrigerate the eggs until the Easter Bunny needs it. For the food colour, you can follow the guide on the back of the food colour box. Most liquid food colouring boxes at the grocery store comes with a handy colour mixing guide on the back of the box. While Easter Sunday celebrations are grand, Easter bunnies may not be able to visit you this year considering the coronavirus lockdown situation. Meanwhile, we hope you celebrate Easter Sunday with your family at home. We wish everyone celebrating 'Happy Easter'!