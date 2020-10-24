International Artist’s Day is observed on October 25 to honour artists and their contributions to society. The observance is also celebrated as National Art Day. It celebrates the birthday of the most famous artist Pablo Picasso who was born on October 25, 1881. Artists add beauty to the world around us with their creativity in different areas. Artists in the world include painters, photographers, musicians, dancers, writers, sculptors, actors and many more in varying occupations. He created this day to recognise the world of art, and to celebrate artists. As we observe International Artist’s Day/National Art Day we bring to you significance, history and celebrations on the observance. World Art Day 2020: Quotes on Art to Create Awareness on the Beauty of Creative Art Forms.

International Artist's Day was started by Canadian artist, Chris MacClure in 2004. He specialises in the style known as Romantic Realism’. His paintings were a way to bring out his own 'Romantic Realist' views on life. Since then, October 25 has been a day dedicated to celebrating all the contributions artists have made towards a society. This day different forms of art which include paintings, sculpture, photography, architecture, music, and more. The observance is to show respect for artists across countries. What Is the Oldest Known Opera? 11 Incredible Facts About Opera You May Not Have Known.

Various organisations come together to support International Artists Day and promote art and artists. Some of these institutions include the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Art Gallery of Ontario, National Galleries of Scotland, Jerusalem Foundation, and several others. To celebrate local artists, many cities, such as White Rock, British Columbia, and San Miguel, Spain which host fine arts festivals. You can create awareness about International Artists Day by sharing thoughts and quotes about the event on social media platforms with the hashtags #InternationalArtistsDay and #NationalArtDay.

