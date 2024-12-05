International Civil Aviation Day is an annual event that is celebrated annually on December 7 around the world. The main aim of the day is to highlight the role of international civil aviation in the economic and social development of nations. The global event was established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, to recognise the importance of international aviation in maintaining global connectivity and peace. Ahead of International Civil Aviation Day 2024, let us know more about the theme, history, significance and other details to commemorate the UN day. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce awareness around the world of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States. On International Civil Aviation Day 2024 on December 7, the UN will mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation in Chicago, United States. Every year, the day is marked with a unique theme. The theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2024 is ‘Safe Skies. Sustainable Future: Together for the next 80 years’.

International Civil Aviation Day 2024 Date

International Civil Aviation Day 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7.

International Civil Aviation Day 2024 Theme

The theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2024 is ‘Safe Skies. Sustainable Future: Together for the next 80 years’

International Civil Aviation Day History

In 1944, delegates from 54 nations gathered in the Grand Ballroom of the Stevens Hotel in Chicago at the invitation of the United States of America. At this event, the participants concluded and signed the Convention on International Civil Aviation. International Civil Aviation Day was established in 1994 as part of ICAO's 50th anniversary activities. In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/51/33, which officially recognized December 7 as International Civil Aviation Day in the UN system.

The annual international event has been celebrated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) since 7 December 1994, the 50th anniversary of the signing the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

International Civil Aviation Day Significance

International Civil Aviation Day is an important global event that aims to recognise the importance of aviation, especially international air travel, to the social and economic development of the world. The day encourages individuals and communities to promote the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of global air transport systems.

