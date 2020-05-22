International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 Date & Significance: Know The Theme of the Observance That Promotes The Importance of Biodiversity

International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The International Day for Biological Diversity or World Biodiversity Day is observed to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. Biological diversity does not limit to nature alone, but also plants, animals, microorganisms and different ecosystems. Biological diversity resources are the pillars of which civilizations are built. And of the things that threaten the system is the loss of biodiversity. International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 theme is 'Our solutions are in nature'. International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 Date & Significance: Know the Different Types and Importance of Biological Diversity.

Talking about the day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres says, "As we encroach on nature and deplete vital habitats, increasing numbers of species are at risk. That includes humanity and the future we want."

The International Day for Biological Diversity falls within the scope of the UN Post-2015 Development Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals. It was first created by the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly in 1993. In December 2000, the UN General Assembly adopted 22 May as IDB, to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on 22 May 1992 by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Considering the reduction in species on the Earth due to varying human activities, there is a need to create awareness about this issue and hence UN celebrates the day every day. International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 theme is 'Our solutions are in nature'. are to take a look at our relationship with nature. The theme emphasises on hope, solidarity and importance of working together to build a future of life in harmony with nature.