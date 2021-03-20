The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD) is observed annually on March 21. The day is observed to raise awareness against racial discrimination that exists in our society. Coronavirus pandemic has heavily affected our youth, including those from minority backgrounds. Many are now wrestling with an increase in racial discrimination, apart from severe disruptions to their education and employment. On this special day, let's know its date, theme, history and significance.

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2021: Date and Theme

The IDERD is observed annually on March 21. This year, it falls on Sunday. The theme for 2021 is “Youth standing up against racism”. The hashtag used is #FightRacism, which "aims to foster a global culture of tolerance, equality and anti-discrimination and calls on each and every one of us to stand up against racial prejudice and intolerant attitudes," according to UN.org.

What is the History of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination?

The IDERD commemorates the lives of those people who were killed at a peaceful protest in Sharpeville, South Africa, against the apartheid "pass laws". In the massacre, 69 people were killed due to police firing.

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination: Significance

Believe it or not, racism still exists in our society. And due to this, a certain section of our society has very limited access to education, health, employment, social security, etc. The IDERD encourages people to eliminate this societal evil by raising a voice against racial discrimination.

