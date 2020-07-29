International Day of Friendship 2020 is here, and you have extremely less time for preparations to make the day special for your friends. We all have different kinds of friends—the adventure-lover, the bookworm, the funny one, the BFF, the emotional one and more. And International Day of Friendship 2020 gives us the opportunity to celebrate the bond and these many facets of friendship. Each of them deserves a unique Friendship Day gifts, because why not! So, in this article, we bring you quick Friendship Day 2020 last-minute gift ideas that are perfect for celebrating the bond among friends. We are in the middle of a pandemic, but that surely cannot dampen the spirit of International Day of Friendship 2020 celebration. Our last-minute gift ideas are for everyone in your group! International Day of Friendship 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: Easy and Fun Ways to Make Your Friendship Day Memorable While Social Distancing.

eBook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey✨ (@abbeysbookshelf) on Jul 29, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

We all have that one friend who is an absolute book nerd. They always find peace in reading at any given time. Since there is not much time left, buy your friend a quick eBook or kindle subscription online and let your friend enjoy doing what he or she loves the most—reading and reading!

BFF Pins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artist Designed Goods. (@valleycruisepress) on Jan 3, 2015 at 10:27am PST

BFF pins are a great way to honour our partner-in-crime. Gift your long-time pal a BFF pin with an adorable style that can be pinned to backpacks, satchels, denim jackets, etc.

Order Her Favourite Food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEEDMEMONTREAL (@feedmemontreal) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

We are in the middle of a pandemic, which means any gathering is a big no-no! But you can always take the virtual route. International Day of Friendship 2020 is tomorrow, and since you do not have much time, quickly order some delicious food that your gal pal loves and celebrate friendship. From Funny Memer to the One with the Goa Plan, 10 Types of Buddies We All Need In Life!

Plants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plantmama (@plantmama_mania) on Jul 28, 2020 at 10:47am PDT

Plants are the best thing to present. There are many options available online, and some even deliver within a day. So, keep your fingers crossed and order your best friend, a beautiful plant to celebrate Friendship Day.

These are quick and unique gift ideas that can be given to your friend at the last minute. A special gift can lift the spirit, especially during difficult times like this. So lift your BFF’s mood and celebrate your bond on the International Day of Friendship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).