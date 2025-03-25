International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2025 is marked on March 25. This annual observance is focused on raising awareness about the real and long-standing impacts of slavery on the lives and psychology of Black people across the world. The transatlantic slave trade, spanning from the 15th to the late 19th century, saw the brutal trafficking of millions of men, women, and children, primarily from West Africa to the United States of America. The celebration of International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade serves as a way to educate people about the complicated history of America and a reminder of why we need to consistently fight for equality and equity. As we celebrate International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2025 Date

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2025 is on March 25. This annual commemoration is focused on educating people on the history of slavery, how it benefited the white people and the impact it has consistently had on the Black people in America.

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade Theme and Significance

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade was first observed in 2008, with the theme "Breaking the Silence, Lest We Forget”. Every year, the commemoration is focused on a dedicated theme that sets the tone for the celebration. The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2025 theme is "Honoring Memories, Fostering Resilience." It is not just about remembering the past. It is about taking action today to dismantle the structures that continue to hold back people of African descent.

We hope that this International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, you do your bit to educate yourself and those around you about the uncomfortable truths of America and its role in the promotion of slavery and the long-standing impacts it had. Happy International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).