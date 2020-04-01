International Fun at Work Day 2020: Date, Significance and Celebrations Associated With the Day That Promotes Work Should Be Fun

International Fun at Work Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fun at work - it's the thing that helps us get through the rather hectic days of back to back meetings. And it is probably something that we have all forgotten, in the chaos of work from home. Our working hours have blurred, the load has either doubled or diluted and in all this, the fun element has become non-existent. That is the reason that the celebration of International Fun at Work Day is perfectly timed on April 1. This day is dedicated to bringing out our fun and peppy side at work and is the need of the hour today. Of course, it is not the time to celebrate this day with practical jokes or pranks that the world does not need, but it is the perfect time to cheer your co-workers up, catch up with them for a "just-for-fun" video call or any other fun activity online! But before we plan our International Fun at Work Day, here is what you need to know about its origins, significance and history!

When is International Fun at Work Day Celebrated?

International Fun at Work Day falls on the same day as April Fool's Day and rumour have it that it is related. While the origin of this unique and much-needed celebration is still not known, it is believed that the celebration aims at bringing the fun and colloquial attitude of April Fool's Day into our workspaces. International Fun at Work Day is therefore dedicated to easing the stress and tension at work. On the days that April 1 falls on a Sunday, International Fun at Work Day is also celebrated on the following Thursday at work.

Significance of International Fun at Work Day

Our workspaces are the places that we bring out our serious and all-business attitude the most. In modern times, it is also the source of most of our stress, and where we dedicate most of our time. This combination of increased working hours and rising stress is not good for our mind or body. This is the main reason for the increased popularity of a day like International Fun at Work Day. On this day, there are various means that people resort to, as a way of adding the extra fun element to their work life.

While the circumstances and our definition of work are different in the current time, it is essential now more than ever, to take this celebration to our heart. So this International Fun at Work Day check on your colleagues who have been drowning in work, share that joke, that you know will crack your friends up and be the source of some smiles. Happy International Fun at Work Day 2020!