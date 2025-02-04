Every year, National Hemp Day is observed across the United States of America (USA) on February 4. This annual event celebrates the history, versatility, and benefits of hemp, a plant used for thousands of years in producing textiles, paper, food, and biodegradable plastics. The day also highlights the growing importance of hemp in sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly products. As per history records, the annual event was started by cbdMD to raise awareness about hemp plants. National Hemp Day helps dispel misconceptions around hemp, especially confusion about marijuana. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Hemp is a versatile, fast-growing plant from the Cannabis sativa species, cultivated primarily for industrial and commercial purposes. Unlike marijuana, which also comes from Cannabis sativa, hemp contains very low levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound responsible for the "high." In this article, let’s know more about the National Hemp Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. What is Difference Between Cannabis, Weed, Marijuana and Hemp? Know More About These Cannabis Plant Products and Where Are They Legal For Use?

National Hemp Day 2025 Date

National Hemp Day 2025 is celebrated on Tuesday, February 4.

National Hemp Day Significance

National Hemp Day is an important day across the US which is marked every year with various events. The event gained more attention after the 2018 Farm Bill legalised the cultivation of industrial hemp in the US. This decision opened up new opportunities for farmers and businesses. The annual event serves as a platform to raise awareness about hemp’s environmental benefits, including its ability to grow quickly with minimal water and its potential to reduce carbon footprints.

The legalisation of industrial hemp has created new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and industries contributing to job creation and economic development in sustainable sectors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).