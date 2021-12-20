International Human Solidarity Day (IHSD) is celebrated on December 20 every year with the vision to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, worldwide. As per the UN website, the day celebrates unity and diversity across the sphere and serves to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements. The IHSD aims to promote solidarity to promote Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication.

International Human Solidarity Day 2021: Theme

The theme of International Human Solidarity does not change every year in the United States. The theme focuses on promoting social justice towards cultural cooperation, human, and social development, that too especially in developing countries.

International Human Solidarity Day 2021: History

The UN General Assembly established World Solidarity Fund on 20 December 2002 with a goal to end poverty and it also declared ‘solidarity’ to be one of the most vital pillars of human relationships. A World Solidarity Fund was introduced on December 20, 2002, by the UN General Assembly to alleviate poverty and the proclamation of International Human Solidarity Day in the global arena. After a year, it became a part of the Trust Fund of the UN’s Development Program in February 2003.

International Human Solidarity Day 2021: Significance

In order to promote peace, human rights, and social and economic development, the United Nations' creation brought the different nations and people of the globe together. The term "Solidarity" is identified in the Millennium Declaration as one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century, wherein those, who either suffer or benefit least deserve help from those who benefit most. It is expressed in the concept of collective security that relies on the solidarity of its members to unite and maintain peace and security.

The logo for the IHSD is etched keeping in mind the theme of this international event. It has 4 humans surrounding the earth with their arms outstretched. The different colors of the arms symbolize unity in diversity.

