Happy International Kissing Day! Kisses play a significant role in a relationship. From a gesture of greeting to expressing love and care to your close ones, it does it all. International Kissing Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 6, Wednesday. It is also known as World Kissing Day. The tradition that was started in the UK has spread across the world, and kissing has become an important symbol of love and affection.

Kisses are not just popular among lovers, but it has become a common practice to greet people with a kiss on the cheek. This tradition heralds from the Old World and is practised to date. In Roman culture, kisses are known to be an important indicator of someone's social status. While friendly kisses on the cheek and French kisses are commonly known to people, many other types of kisses can showcase your feelings to your partner, parents, elders or any other individual whom you want to give a sweet kiss. Be it an intimate kiss to your lover or a protective peck on your younger sibling's forehead, International Kissing Day celebrates all of them. From Spiderman Kiss to Strawberry Smooch, 8 Hottest Ways To Lock Lips With Your Partner.

When is World Kissing Day 2022?

International Kissing Day or World Kissing Day 2022 will be observed on July 6, Wednesday. The day celebrates the existence of kisses and the varied acts related to kissing and expressing love to your near and dear ones. Do not confuse it with Kissing Day, which is celebrated on Valentine's week every year. It is generally observed a day prior to Valentine's Day, that is, February 13.

International Kissing Day 2022 Significance & History

Kisses are meant to be the most lovable and active form of showcasing love to your partner. Other than that, International Kissing Day is celebrated to bring people closer and make them enjoy the pleasures that are associated with kissing. To give a bit of a background, the practice of kissing comes from the Romans, who celebrated three forms of kisses - the osculum (a peck on the cheek), savium (eager mouth kisses) and the basium (sweet kisses on the lips). The practice of the 'French kiss' began in France during World War 1 when the American and British troops noticed that Celtic women enjoyed passionate kisses more than their own counterparts. It was then that the practise became widespread across the world.

It's apparent that you shower kisses on your loving partner this World Kissing Day by employing different types of these sweet gestures that would make them feel special and loved. Don't forget that International Kissing Day celebrates kissing someone with their consent and approval. Whether you want to kiss your partner or pass a friendly peck to your friends, remember to take their permission and make the most out of this beautiful day.

