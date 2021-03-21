Happy International Nowruz Day 2021! The first day of spring is here to bring in positivity and good luck in our lives. We celebrated Iranian New Year yesterday aka March 20 and Today we celebrate International Nowruz Day that is observed by the UN to mark the first day of Spring. Nowruz holds a special special significance throughout the world and is known by different spellings and pronounciation like Novruz, Navruz, Nooruz, Nevruz, Nauryz in different parts of globe. However, in all forms it means new day!

According to the UN, Nowruz marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually occurs on 21 March. It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by more than 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions.Meanwhile, if you are looking for Nowruz 2021 HD images, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS to send to your friends and loved ones.

International Nowruz Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/64/253 of 2010, at the initiative of several countries that share this holiday. Under the agenda item of “culture of peace” Today, people celebrate Nowruz by sharing Happy Persian New Year 2021 wishes, Nowruz 2021 messages, Iranian New year WhatsApp Stickers, Navroz greetings, Nowruz 2021 images and Happy Nowruz Facebook status, Happy Nowruz HD wallpapers, Navroze Mubarak pictures with family and family.

