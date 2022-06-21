International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. It was founded in 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, proposed the idea of the International Day of Yoga during his speech at United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. As you celebrate International Day of Yoga 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated International Yoga Day 2022 images and Happy International Yoga Day 2022 HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. Know History, Objective, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About The Yoga Day

Yoga includes a combination of asanas and pranayama which are beneficial in all aspects of a healthy body. It helps you tone your body and relaxed you mentally. June 21 was proposed as the day to celebrate the International Day of Yoga because it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family as the greetings for International Day of Yoga 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Nature of Yoga Is To Shine the Light of Awareness Into the Darkest Corners of the Body.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is a Light, Which Once Lit Will Never Dim. The Better Your Practice, the Brighter Your Flame.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Means Addition. Addition of Energy, Strength and Beauty to Body, Mind and Soul.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be a Part of International Yoga Day To Draw More and More People Towards Practising Yoga!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, the Melody of the Mind and the Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life. Have a Happy International Yoga Day!

The first International Day of Yoga was observed on June 21, 2015. Since then, every year, the day is observed in different parts of the world with large-scale yoga events. Though during the coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible to organise physical events, many people chose to celebrate the day virtually by conducting events online. Here are HD wallpapers and images that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to greet them on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Yoga 2022!

