International Day of Yoga Day (also known as International Yoga Day, Yoga Day or Yoga Diwas) was founded by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It has been observed every year on June 21 since 2015. Here's a collection of Yoga Day 2022 quotes, International Day of Yoga 2022 wishes, Happy Yoga Day 2022 images, Yoga Day quotes, International Yoga Day images, Yoga Day 2022 HD wallpapers and more to celebrate the day. International Day of Yoga 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Objective, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About The Yoga Day.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide with various Yoga events. Yoga is a combination of asanas and pranayama which relaxes you physically and mentally. The date June 21 was suggested by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as this is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. As you celebrate International Day of Yoga 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day.

During his speech at In General Assemble on September 27, 2014, Narendra Modi stated ‘Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, and a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. It is not about exercise but to discover a sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well-being. Let us work together in adopting an International Yoga Day.’ Here are quotes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is the Fountain of Youth. You’re Only As Young as Your Spine Is Flexible. – Bob Harper.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Does Not Just Change the Way We See Things, It Transforms the Person Who Sees.- B.K.S Iyengar

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is Not About Touching Your Toes, It’s About What You Learn on the Way Down.-Jigar Gor

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Means Addition, Addition of Energy, Strength and Beauty to Body, Mind and Soul.-Amit Ray

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Takes You Into the Present Moment. The Only Place Where Life Exists.

The origin of yoga is based on two general theories. The linear model, according to author Edward Fitzpatrick Crangle is mainly supported by Hindu scholars. According to this model, yoga has Vedic origins, as reflected in the Vedic textual corpus, and influenced Buddhism. According to the synthesis model, yoga is a synthesis of indigenous, non-Vedic and Vedic elements. This model is favoured in Western scholarship. Here are quotes that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them International Day of Yoga 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Yoga 2022!

