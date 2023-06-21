International Yoga Day, also known as World Yoga Day, is observed annually on June 21. It was officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. As you observe International Yoga Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of International Yoga Day 2023 messages, International Yoga Day images, Happy Yoga Day 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy International Yoga Day 2023 greetings, and International Yoga Day quotes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

The purpose of International Yoga Day is to raise awareness about the benefits of practising yoga and to promote its holistic approach to health and well-being. Yoga is an ancient discipline that originated in India and encompasses physical postures (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), meditation, and ethical principles. On this day, people around the world come together to participate in yoga sessions, workshops, and events. These activities can occur in parks, public spaces, community centres, schools, and yoga studios. The emphasis is on practising and experiencing yoga as a means to improve physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The celebration of International Yoga Day aims to highlight the transformative power of yoga in promoting harmony between body, mind, and spirit. It recognizes that yoga can contribute to a healthier lifestyle, reduce stress, increase flexibility and strength, enhance concentration, and cultivate inner peace. International Yoga Day has gained significant global participation, with millions of people coming together to practice yoga on this day. Various organizations, yoga schools, and community groups organize events to promote yoga's benefits and encourage its practice among people of all ages and backgrounds. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy International Yoga Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

International Yoga Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

The observance of International Yoga Day has also increased awareness of yoga's role in promoting sustainability and addressing global challenges. It recognizes the interconnectedness of individuals with the environment and promotes a balanced and harmonious approach to life. International Yoga Day is a platform to celebrate yoga's universal appeal and potential to foster physical and mental well-being, unity, and peace across borders. Wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day 2023!

