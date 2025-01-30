Saraswati Puja, also called Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami, is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is believed to have been born on this day. Goddess Saraswati is the deity of wisdom, learning, and arts. The festival also marks the start of spring, and it falls on the fifth day of the Hindu month Magha. Devotees, especially students and scholars, worship Goddess Saraswati by offering her flowers, sweets, books, and tools of knowledge and seek her blessings for knowledge, creativity, and intellect. Yellow-coloured clothes, symbolising prosperity and energy, are worn for the celebrations. Schools, colleges, and institutions have special prayers and events. However, the date of the festival has caused confusion with many wondering whether it will be celebrated on February 2nd or 3rd. Here’s all you need to know. Basant Panchami 2025 Date and Significance: When Is Saraswati Puja? Know Shubh Muhurat and Rituals of Joyous Festival That Marks the Arrival of Spring.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Date

There is confusion over whether Saraswati Puja 2025 will be held on February 2 or 3 due to different calendar dates. According to scriptures, the puja should be on February 3. However, based on the advice of the Shankaracharyas, the Kumbh Mela Shahi Snan is scheduled for February 3. The latest update from the Niti Prasasaka’ of the Jagannath temple has clarified that the puja will be held on February 2. Hence, Saraswati Puja 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Panchami Tithi

The Panchami Tithi will start on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 09:14 AM IST, and it will end on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 06:52 AM IST. The Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment will be at 12:35 PM IST.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Shubh Muhurat

Saraswati Puja Panchami 2025 shubh muhurat is from 07:09 AM IST to 12:35 PM IST, and the duration is for 5 hours and 26 minutes.

Saraswati Puja Rituals

Devotees observe many rituals and traditions on this auspicious day. Many wake up early in the morning and start performing the rituals. Goddess Saraswati’s idol is placed on an altar, and a diya filled with ghee is lit. Devotees offer her yellow sweets and flowers and place objects like books, instruments, and other tools of knowledge before the idol as a mark of respect and gratitude. Devotees also visit temples, recite mantras, offer prayers and seek her blessings for intellect, wisdom, success, and knowledge. Yellow is the colour associated with the celebration; hence, devotees also wear yellow-coloured clothes and prepare yellow foods as they are considered auspicious.

Saraswati Puja History

Saraswati Puja is an auspicious festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It marks the Goddess’ birth. The festival traces back to ancient times when scholars and artists worshipped her for enlightenment and creativity. It is believed that she was created to remove darkness and bring light and knowledge to the world. It is also believed that, on this day, she was worshipped by Lord Brahma to bestow wisdom onto the world. In the Mahabharata, the warriors gain success and knowledge by Goddess Saraswati’s blessings.

Basant Panchami Significance

Basant Panchami is a very significant festival, and it is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Maa Sarswati, the symbol of wisdom, learning, knowledge, and arts, is worshipped on this day, as it is believed that it enhances devotees’ intellect, creativity, and abilities. It is a very auspicious celebration, especially for students, scholars, and artists who seek her blessings for success, academic excellence, creativity, intellect, and wisdom. Basant Panchami 2025 Wishes and Happy Saraswati Puja Greetings: Send Messages, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Auspicious Festival.

Saraswati Puja is a celebration of wisdom, creativity, and learning. It brings people together to seek blessings for knowledge and success. It is also a reminder of the importance of education and the pursuit of intellectual growth in our lives.

