January 1, 2025, Special Days: New Year's Day on January 1 marks the start of the New Year. New Year's Day is the first day of the calendar year, according to the Gregorian calendar. There are several special days like National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day around New Year's Day, as well as New Year's Eve, which falls on December 31. As for special days in India, a Hindu religious festival falls in the form of Chandra Darshan in January 2025. Other important national and international days falling on January 1, 2025, are Solemnity of Mary, Commitment Day, Copyright Law Day, Euro Day and Global Family Day. As for famous birthdays and birth anniversaries, there are many personalities who are born on this date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

New Year's Day 2025 Chandra Darshan in January 2025 Dry January Solemnity of Mary Commitment Day Copyright Law Day Euro Day Global Family Day Haitian Independence Day International Public Domain Day National Bloody Mary Day National Hangover Day

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Justin Trudeau Vidya Balan Sonali Bendre Jyotiraditya Scindia Nana Patekar Aishwarya R. Dhanush Satyendra Nath Bose Kamaal R. Khan Asrani Parikshit Sahni Akshay Oberoi

