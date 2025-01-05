January 5, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 5 of the New Year 2025, and the day has a lot fewer observances. Some of the celebrations include National Whipped Cream Day, National Bird Day and National Keto Day. Nevertheless, there are several famous celebrity birthdays like Bradley Cooper, Deepika Padukone, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Diane Keaton and so many more big names. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 5, 2025 (Sunday)

Skanda Sashti in January 2025 National Whipped Cream Day National Bird Day National Keto Day National Screenwriters Day

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Bradley Cooper Deepika Padukone Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Diane Keaton Kristin Cavallari Sana Mir Marilyn Manson January Jones Shah Jahan Hayao Miyazaki Robert Duvall Clancy Brown Suki Waterhouse Sergiy Stakhovsky Darlene Hard

