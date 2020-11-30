The Hindu month of Kartik which falls in the Gregorian calendar of October/ November, holds immense significance among devotees. A lot of significant festivals fall during this month. Kartik Purnima or Kartika Purnima is a Hindu, Sikh and Jain cultural festival which this year falls on November 30, which is today. Celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) or the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik month, the festival is widely celebrated across the country. On the auspicious occasion, in this article, we bring you Kartik Purnima 2020 greetings. These Karthik Purnima 2020 messages, Happy Kartika Purnima HD Images, wishes and more are perfect for sending across with Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to make your festival celebration even more joyful.

Kartik Purnima is sometimes called Deva Diwali or Deva Deepavali, the festival of lights of the gods. Karthika Deepam is a related festival celebrated massively in South India and Sri Lanka on different dates. Many believe that the day of Kartik Purnima borrows its name from Tripurari, an enemy of Tripurasura, the orge. Again, another legend suggests that it is the day of Matsya or the fish incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as well as the birth date of Vrinda, the personification of Tulsi. The legends, beliefs, traditions and more make the festival of Kartik Purnima even more special. Check out the latest collection of Kartik Purnima 2020 greetings, Dev Deepavali HD images, Kartika Purnima Facebook wishes, messages, WhatsApp stickers and photos.

Kartik Purnima 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let These Diyas Fill Your Homes With Happiness and Health. Happy Karthik Purnima!

Kartik Purnima 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Kartik Purnima Wishes to You and Your Family

Kartik Purnima 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of the Moon and the Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Along Happiness and Positivity in Your Life. Wishing You a Very Happy Kartik Purnima.

Kartik Purnima 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Bestowed With Health and Prosperity on the Auspicious Day of Kartik Purnima.

Kartik Purnima 2020 Greetings & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day, May Your Blessings Flourish and Let Happiness Fill Your Heart. Happy Kartik Purnima.

How to Download the WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers have made the festival celebration even more joyous and memorable. Sending stickers along with messages are a part of the festival celebration now. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers. We wish you and your family a blessed Kartik Purnima.

