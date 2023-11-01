Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time on 1st November 2023: Karwa Chauth 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, November 1. The festival holds immense cultural and emotional importance, as it is a day when married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. As you fast and wait for the moon on Karwa Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have brought a list of the expected moonrise timings on Karwa Chauth 2023 day for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today Live Updates.

The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in several North Indian cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Ambala, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh. The most awaited moment of the day is the moonrise, as married women break their day-long fast upon sighting the moon. In these cities, the exact moonrise time may vary slightly, but it is generally synchronized with the rest of the northern regions. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Mathura, Meerut, Bareilly.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Delhi is 8:15 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Noida is 8:14 pm on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Gurugram is 8:16 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Ghaziabad is 8:14 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Ambala is 8:11 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Ludhiana is 8:13 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Chandigarh is 8:10 pm on November 1.

In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, the moonrise time for Karwa Chauth is eagerly anticipated by married women, and it typically falls in the evening hours, shortly after sunset. The moonrise in these cities usually occurs between 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM, depending on the specific location and prevailing atmospheric conditions. In Ambala, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh, the moonrise time is also around the same timeframe, allowing women to conclude their day-long fast, offer prayers, and share a special meal with their families and loved ones. Know Karva Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today in Patna, Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla and Ujjain.

The sight of the moon during Karwa Chauth is a moment of great significance, symbolising the successful completion of the fast and the strengthening of the marital bond. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

