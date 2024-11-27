December, the twelfth and last month of the year, is finally here! It is jam-packed with fun celebrations, festivals, and events. As people gear up to bid goodbye to the past year and welcome the new year with open arms, everyone looks forward to the upcoming parties. Parties mean good food, family gatherings, catching up with friends, and indulging in drinks. The festivities bring friends and families together, and we cannot wait to celebrate. However, a dry day could be a dampener. To avoid running out of alcohol during the party, know when to stock up. Here are the dates when a dry day will be observed in India in December 2024. Dry Days in India 2024 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country.

Dry days are those days when liquor shops, bars, and restaurants are prohibited from buying, selling, or serving alcohol. Dry days are observed on days of religious or political importance, during festivals and elections, on bank holidays, and during important events. If you are planning a house party with family and friends or plan to go visit a restaurant or bar, a dry day may come as a surprise. As dry days often coincide with festivals, elections, or days of national importance, it is important to make a note of them. It is advised that you stock up on alcohol beforehand so you can enjoy a dry day from the privacy and comfort of your home without the celebrations getting affected. Here are the dry days in December 2024.

Christmas (December 25)

Every year Christmas is celebrated by Christians across the globe and by the Christian community in India. Christmas is celebrated on December 25 with a lot of joy, faith, fervour, devotion, and enthusiasm. Christmas 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 25. As Christmas has religious significance, it will be observed as a dry day in India. Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

Dry days are not always the same in every state or city. The days differ depending on the happenings or observances in the particular city or state. During dry days, restaurants, bars, and liquor shops are prohibited from purchasing, serving, or selling alcohol.

