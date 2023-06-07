Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, June 7. It is observed on the krishna paksha of Jyeshtha or Ashada month of the Hindu calendar. As you observe Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi messages, Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 images and Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 greetings that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Lord Ganesha HD Wallpapers, Festive SMS And Quotes To Celebrate The Ashadha Month's Festival.

It is associated with a Hindu religious observance known as Sankashti Chaturthi. Sankashti Chaturthi is a monthly fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the remover of obstacles and the lord of wisdom and auspicious beginnings. Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the krishna paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu calendar month. Krishnapingala refers to the dark fortnight of the lunar month, which is the period after the full moon when the moon appears to be gradually decreasing in size.

On this day, devotees observe a strict fast and perform special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The fast begins at sunrise and ends after sighting the moon at night. Devotees offer prayers, chant hymns, and perform aarti (ritual of waving a lighted lamp) to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and seek his assistance in overcoming obstacles in their lives. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti 2023 that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on the festival day.

Krishnapingala Sankashti | Representational Image

Krishnapingala Sankashti | Representational Image

Sankashti Chaturthi | Representational Image

Wish Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

Wish Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi holds great significance among Lord Ganesha devotees, and it is believed that observing this fast with devotion can bring prosperity, success, and fulfilment of desires. The rituals and customs associated with Sankashti Chaturthi may vary in different regions and communities, but the underlying purpose is to express reverence towards Lord Ganesha and seek his divine grace. Wishing everyone a Happy Krishnapingala Sankashti 2023!

