Diwali, the festival of lights, which is also one of the most auspicious days in terms of wealth and prosperity is here. Apart from celebrations, shopping and family fun time, one of the most important things performed by the devotees on this day is Lakshmi Puja. Yes, it is believed that on this day Maa Lakshmi descends on the earth and blesses people with luck, wealth and prosperity. The festival is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik and according to the five-day-long Diwali schedule, mentioned in early Sanskrit texts, Lakshmi Puja is performed on the third day. This happens on the darkest day on the new moon day of Kartik month. This year it will be celebrated on November 3, 2021, Thursday. When Is Lakshmi Puja 2021 in India? Know Badi Diwali Tithi, Laxmi Pooja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vrat and Rituals To Celebrate ‘Festivals of Light’.

You must worship Goddess Lakshmi, the patron goddess of good fortune and prosperity through sacred rituals and please her, we have for you some Lakshmi Pujan do's and don'ts that you should follow. Now let us familiarize you with things that should be kept in mind while worshiping Lakshmi ji on Diwali 2021 Laxmi Puja:

Tulsi should not be used while worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Due to this Maa. This is because, according to legends, Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu. Tulsi was married to Shaligram, the deity form of Vishnu. Due to this, in a way, she becomes the daughter of mother Lakshmi in a relationship.

During the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, offer only red-coloured items to her.

Along with the worship of Mata Lakshmi, one should also worship Ganesh ji and after that Lakshmi Narayan should also be worshipped. Lakshmi Puja is not considered successful without the worship of Ganesha.

Decorate your homes and workplaces with marigold flowers, Ashok, mango and banana leaves.

It is considered auspicious to keep Manglik Kalash covered with whole, unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main door of the house.

After cleaning the place of worship, spread a red cloth on a raised platform on the right-hand side and install the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Establish Navagraha by laying the white cloth on the raised platform on the left side.

Maa Lakshmi should be worshiped during the Pradosh period on the day of Diwali.

Clay or silver idols are considered auspicious, so do not worship the glass or POP idols.

This is a festival to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, so do not keep shoes and slippers at the entrance of the house.

Do not use iron utensils for worship.

This is a festival of happiness, so do not argue or create a negative atmosphere in the house.

Devotees seek peace, progress and prosperity as blessings from Maa Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh Ji. To please Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, devotees worship with complete rituals. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Ganapati, the god of wisdom and Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, are worshiped with rituals. The night of Diwali is considered to be the night of Sarvartha Siddhi.

