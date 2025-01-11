The death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, observed on January 11, commemorates the legacy of India’s second Prime Minister and a true patriot. Shastri, a leader of simplicity and integrity, passed away in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1966 under mysterious circumstances, shortly after signing the Tashkent Agreement aimed at resolving the Indo-Pakistan conflict of 1965. His sudden demise remains a subject of speculation, but his contributions to India’s growth and self-reliance are widely celebrated. On Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2025, we bring you quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri, sayings, HD images, wallpapers, slogans and messages to remember the great freedom fighter and former Prime Minister of India. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was known for his vision of a self-sufficient India. His popular slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", symbolised his commitment to strengthening both the armed forces and the agricultural sector. Under his leadership, India took significant steps toward increasing food production during the Green Revolution and emphasised the importance of collective efforts in nation-building. As you observe Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2025, share these Lal Bahadur Shastri quotes, sayings, HD images, wallpapers, slogans and messages.

On Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary, tributes pour in from across the country. Leaders, citizens, and institutions remember his life and contributions through prayers, speeches, and events. At Vijay Ghat in New Delhi, his memorial, people pay homage by offering flowers and observing moments of silence. Educational institutions and organizations often organize seminars to inspire younger generations with his ideals of honesty, humility, and dedication.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary serves as a reminder of his values and leadership, which continue to guide India. Despite his short tenure as Prime Minister, his emphasis on self-reliance, unity, and ethical governance left an indelible mark on the nation. Observing this day is not just about mourning his loss but also about celebrating his vision for a stronger, self-reliant India.

