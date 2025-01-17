Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is an important occasion for the devotees of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with great devotion, especially in Maharashtra. The Sankashti Chaturthi falls during Krishna Paksha and in the month of Magha knows as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi. The observance is also called Sakat Chauth. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Friday, January 17. The moonrise on Sankashti Day is at 10:07 PM on the same day. As we celebrate Lambodara Sankashti 2025, we bring you Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes and Sakat Chauth greetings. These Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi HD images, Lord Ganesha wallpapers and messages are perfect to send to your family and friends to observe the auspicious occasion.

Sankasthi Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and on this auspicious day devotees observe fast with full devotion. The day of Lambodara Sankashti is considered auspicious to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the remover of obstacles. The term ‘Lambodara’ refers to one of the 108 names of Lord Ganesha while ‘Sankashti’ translates to deliverance during difficult times. Celebrate the auspicious day with these Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes, Sakat Chauth greetings, Lord Ganesha images, HD wallpapers and messages. Sakat Chauth 2025 Date and Moonrise Time: Know Tilkut Chauth Puja Vidhi, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations.

Lambodara Sankashti is especially popular among devotees who seek blessings for the removal of obstacles and the fulfilment of wishes. On this day, special pujas are conducted, including offering modaks, durva grass, and red flowers to Lord Ganesha. Devotees who observe a fast on this day break it only after sighting the moon and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

