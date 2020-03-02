Lathmar and Laddoo Holi 2020 Dates and Free Live Streaming: Watch Barsana Celebration Live Online From Uttar Pradesh

Lathmar Holi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The joyous festival of Holi is approaching us. While the rest of India will be celebrating the Festival of Colours on March 9 and March 10, people in Uttar Pradesh will mark an early Holi 2020 celebration. Lathmar Holi is a local celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi, which takes place days before the actual festivity in neighbouring towns of Barsana and Nandgaon near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Laddu or Laddoo Mar Holi is celebrated, a day before Lath Mar Holi in Barsana. Locals recreate the traditional legends of Lord Krishna, and it is a significant experience to witness the Holi celebrations in Barsana and Mathura. But since it may not always be possible for you to make it to these places to celebrate Holi, you can catch the live streaming to witness the celebrations. In this article, we present you where you can watch Lathmar and Laddoo Holi 2020 free live streaming online along with the festival dates. Brij Holi 2020 Dates and Schedule: From Barsana, Lathmar to Dhulandi, Check Complete Calendar of Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan in UP.

Lathmar and Laddoo Holi 2020 Dates:

Laddoo Holi is celebrated a day before Lathmar celebration. Laddu Holi 2020 in Barsana and Mathura will be observed on March 3, while Lathmar Holi will be marked on March 4 in Barsana and March 5 in Nandgaon. Holi 2020 Interesting Facts: Things About The Indian Festival of Colours That You Didn't Know Of.

Lathmar and Laddoo Holi 2020 Live Streaming:

The celebrations for Laddu Mar Holi are held in the Ladli temple dedicated to Radha Rani who is believed to have been born in Barsana. Devotees throw laddoo (Indian sweet) at each other and later consumes it as prasad. After Laddu Mar Holi, Lathmar Holi celebration begins. According to legends, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha’s village on this day and playfully teaser her and her friends. Women would chase him away with sticks. Keeping in sync with the story, men from Nandgaon visit the town of Barsana only to be greeted by sticks of the women there. Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh is significant, and if you for some reason unable to visit these places, you can catch the live streaming online. The preparations for Barsana Holi has begun. You can watch the live streaming of Lathmar and Laddoo Holi on the official website of brijlive.in.

The Festival of Colours, which usually lasts for two days for the rest of India, Uttar Pradesh witnesses a week long celebrations. If you are unable to visit the holy towns of UP, you can surely enjoy them from home by watching the live streaming. Happy Holi, everyone!