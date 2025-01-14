Magha Saaji, also known as Maghi 2025 falls on Janaury 14. Magha Saaji is the celebration of Makar Sankranti in Himachal Pradesh. The annual commemoration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state. The celebration is known as a harvest festival that thanks the sun god for the bountiful harvest and commemorates the end of the winter crop season. On the occasion of Magha Saaji, people often share Happy Magha Saaji 2025 wishes and messages, Magha Saaji 2025 greetings, Happy Magha Saaji HD images, quotes and wallpapers with family and friends. Makar Sankranti Names in Different Indian States: Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Here's How India Celebrates the Harvest Festival.

The celebration of Magha Saaji is also known as Maghi Saaji or Magha Ra Saza in some parts of Himachal Pradesh. The month of Magh is known to be the coldest time of the year. This is the reason that the Lord of fire or Agni Devta is revered during this time. Many people perform the Madraison Puja on the occasion of Magha Saaji. For this Puja, the houses are cleaned and decorated and people make special winter delicacies that can be indulged in.

Magha Saaji literally translates to the Sankranti that falls in the month of Magha. In various villages of Himachal, Lohri night is part of Maghi celebrations and is referred to as Masant. As we celebrate Magha Saaji 2025, share these Happy Magha Saaji 2025 wishes and messages, Magha Saaji 2025 greetings, Happy Magha Saaji HD images, quotes and wallpapers to celebrate the festival.

Sankranti celebration in the month of Magha is one of the most important festivals in the country that is celebrated in different ways in different regions. The essence of Sankranti celebration is focused on celebrating the sun’s entry into capricorn. We hope that Magha Saaji 2025 brings with it all the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Maghi Saaji 2025!

