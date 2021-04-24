One of the significant religious festivals of Jainism, Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir—the 24th and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇī. His main teaching of non-violence is religiously practiced by his devotees. Mahavir Jayanti, also called Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021 is on February 25. Given the ongoing global health crisis, Mahavir Jayanti celebrations will surely be different, but devotees can still make it special by sharing virtual texts to remind each other about the teachings of Lord Mahavira. This is why we bring you Mahavir Jayanti 2021 quotes and HD images. These inspirational sayings by Lord Mahavir are perfect for your Instagram caption. In addition, we also bring a direct link to the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and Facebook messages to observe the Jain festival of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.

Lord Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Kundalpur of Vaishali, which is now in Bihar. On his birth anniversary, devotees carry out a religious procession with an idol of Mahavir and offer their prayers. Jain temples are beautifully decorated with flags, and alms are offered to the underprivileged people. His greatness and teachings are significantly followed by the Jains. To celebrate the occasion, we bring you some inspirational quotes by Lord Mahavira. These Mahavir Jayanti 2021 sayings and messages will remind you of the importance of various aspects of life.

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Silence and Self-control Is Non-violence." ― Mahavira

Quotes by Lord Mahavira (Photo Credits: File Image)

"There Is No Separate Existence of God. Everybody Can Attain God-hood by Making Supreme Efforts in the Right Direction."― Mahavira

Lord Mahavira Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Every Soul Is in Itself Absolutely Omniscient and Blissful. The Bliss Does Not Come from Outside."― Mahavira

Lord Mahavira Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Have Compassion Towards All Living Beings. Hatred Leads Destruction."― Mahavira

Lord Mahavira HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Respect for All Living Beings Is Non‑violence."― Mahavira

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced stickers and images that can be used to share festive greetings. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

Watch Video: Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Wishes

We hope the above Mahavir Jayanti 2021 quotes will be useful to you. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion, remember to celebrate it at home, given the ongoing situation. May Lord Mahavira gives everyone the strength to survive the global crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).