Makar Sankranti is a festival dedicated to the Hindu religious sun god Surya. It is an important day for spiritual practices and is observed every year on January 14. On Makar Sankranti 2022, share this wonderful list of wishes, images and wallpapers with your family and friends. This collection includes Makar Sankranti 2022 images, Happy Makar Sankranti HD wallpapers, Makar Sankranti 2022 SMS, Makar Sankranti wishes, Happy Makar Sankranti greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes and status and more. Makar Sankranti 2022 Greetings: Heart-Warming Wishes, Quotes, HD Images For Facebook Status And Sweet Messages To Mark the End of Winter Solstice.

On the festival day, many devotees take a holy dip in holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, and Kaveri. The bathing is believed to be free from any of the sons done in the past. The day is observed with different names throughout the country. As you celebrate this holy festival, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can send and greet all your family and friends. Here are WhatsApp Stickers, GIF images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to wish everyone Happy Makar Sankranti 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sankranti Bring In New Hopes and Good Harvest for You! Wishing You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun Radiate Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness in Your Life On Makar Sankranti and Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the Sun God Fulfills All Your Wishes on This Auspicious Occasion. Wish You a Happy and Prosperous Makar Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Festive Season Brings Joy to You and Your Loved Ones, and May All Your Wishes Come True This Year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Makar Sankranti Takes Away All Your Sadness and Lighten Your Life With Warmth, Joy, Happiness, and Love Forever!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Makar Sankranti Enlighten Your Life With the Warmth of Glory, and Happiness.

In many regions of India, the festivities last for four days. The first day is known as Maghi, or Bhogi Panduga, the second day is known as Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Pedda Panduga, Uttarayan and Magh Bihu. The third day is called Mattu Pongal or Kanuma Panduga and the last day is known as Kaanum Pongal or Mukkanuma. Here are messages for all the four days of festivities that you can send and wish your loved ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Different states hold different events at a large scale to observe the festival. After every 12 years, Kumbh Mela is organised in one of the four holy locations - Haridwar, Ujjain, Prayag or Nashik. In Punjab, Mela Maghi is organised every year at Muktsar Sahib in memory of the forty Sikh martyrs. Similar Makar Mela in Odisha, Poush Mela in West Bengal, Tusu Mela in Jharkhand, etc. Each state celebrates the day with different traditions. Here are messages for the day in all the languages that you can send and greet everyone 'Happy Makar Sankranti 2022' through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

