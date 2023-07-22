Every year, Mango Day is celebrated on July 22 across the United States of America (USA) with great enthusiasm by mango lovers. The deliciously sweet and juicy fruit from tropical regions is undoubtedly everyone's favourite. Mango Day is an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate the most-relished fruit, its varieties, and its usage in various cultures and cuisines. On Mango Day, people organize mango-tasting sessions, cooking competitions featuring mango-based dishes, educational workshops on mango cultivation and harvesting, or enjoy mango-themed treats and desserts. It could be a fun and delicious way to acknowledge the mango's unique flavours and importance as a tropical fruit. Mangoes and Their Names: This Mango Season in India, Here's a Selection of Delightful Varieties for You.

Mango Day 2023 Date

Mango Day will be celebrated in the US on Saturday, July 22.

Mango Day History

The word 'mango' originated in the 16th century from the Portuguese word 'manga'. The scientific name Mangifera Indica refers to a plant bearing mangoes in India. Historians say mangoes were first cultivated in India around 5,000 years ago. Mango is grown in parts of Asia, the Middle East and some parts of South America and East Africa. The luscious fruit is used in several cultures and different cuisines. The famous Indian Alphonso mangoes are widely eaten fruits in the world. In contrast, the most expensive mango in the world is the Miyazaki mango, cultivated in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. As per reports, 1 kg of these mangoes costs around Rs 20,000 in India and Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market. World's Most Expensive Mango Cost 19,000 Each! Know More About The Variety of These Mangoes.

Mango Day Significance

Mangoes are famous worldwide and are available in different shapes, sizes, tastes and colours. Mango holds great significance in several cultures and cuisines. It is the national fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, while the mango tree is the national tree of Bangladesh. Mango Day is celebrated in the US in several ways. People organize activities like preparing mango-based dishes, hosting mango-themed parties, and raising awareness about the importance of mango cultivation and its significance in various cultures. South Asia also produces half the world's mango supply, while China is the second-largest producer.

Mango Day is a fun observance that celebrates the delicious fruit. You can mark this day and celebrate your love for mangoes on Mango Day 2023.

