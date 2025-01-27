Masik Shivratri is an auspicious day that falls every month when devotees worship Lord Shiva. The day of Masik Shivratri is celebrated every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, is a significant occasion dedicated to Lord Shiva. In January 2025, Masik Shivaratri falls on Monday, January 27. The auspicious tithi begins at 11:04 PM on January 27 and will end at 10:05 PM on January 28. This day is a perfect time for devotees to seek blessings, offer prayers, and express gratitude to Lord Shiva. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

The festival of Shivratri marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri. Unlike the annual Maha Shivaratri, Masik Shivaratri is a monthly celebration and is observed with great devotion by followers of Lord Shiva. In this article, let’s know more about the Masik Shivaratri 2025 date, tithi timings, the significance and rituals of the day dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Shiva.

Masik Shivratri 2025 Date

Masik Shivratri 2025 falls on Monday, January 27.

Masik Shivratri 2025 Timings

The Masik Shivratri tithi begins at 11:04 PM on January 27 and will end at 10:05 PM on January 28.

Masik Shivratri Significance

Masik Shivratri holds great significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva and is celebrated with great devotion across India. On this day, devotees observe fast and offer prayers, especially during the Nishita Kaal, considered the most auspicious time for worship.

On this auspicious day, devotees visit Lord Shiva temples to seek blessings of the Lord and perform special rituals and pujas to honour Lord Shiva. Devotees chant mantra, offer milk, honey, and Bilva leaves to the Shiva Linga. It is believed that observing Masik Shivaratri can help them attain inner peace, spiritual growth, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

