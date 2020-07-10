Every year on July 10, Matru Suraksha Din 2020 is celebrated as Mother's Day. The day is dedicated to all the mothers and mothers-to-be around the world as it focuses on the betterment of maternal health and wellness. Implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO), since 2005 the day holds immense importance. The day aims to create awareness about maternal health. One of the biggest health risks that mothers undertake is during the maternity period. Lack of maternal health in women during pregnancy, childbirth and the postnatal period has an important role to play in the high maternal mortality rate. Although important major developments have been made in the past few decades, over 295 000 women have lost their lives during and after pregnancy and childbirth in the year 2017 and the statistics only get worse.

The increase in mortality during pregnancy require important measures and the Matru Suraksha Din also known as Matru Suraksha Diwas aims at implementing important measures. However, the reason why July 10 has been chosen for this is that tomorrow aka July 11, is World Population Day and Matru Suraksha Diwas indicates that population growth and Maternal health is linked. It is important to curb population and that will also positively impact mother's Health.

According to experts, the main cause of death in pregnant women is blood pressure and heart-related problems. Sometimes excessive bleeding during childbirth and constant lowering and high blood pressure during pregnancy can pose a threat to women's health therefore it is important that good pregnancy care is taken for the women. Not taking proper care of the mothers-to-be's health increases the chances of accidental death in pregnant women. Apart from this, the day also garners attention towards safe distance between two offspring as a pregnancy care practice. On this day you can share some quotes and messages to all the mother's you know

Here are some mother's day quotes you can share with your mom on this day:

“Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” – Ricki Lake.

“A mother's love endures through all.” – Washington Irving.

"He didn't realize that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark."- J.K. Rowling

"We are born of love; love is our mother."- Rumi

The day dedicated to Mother's Safety must inspire people to celebrate safe motherhood. On this occasion, we must pledge to work towards decreasing infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate as well.

