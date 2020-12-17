Minorities Rights Day 2020: Every country has different demography. India, in that matter, has a very dynamic, vibrant, and varied demography. And it is beyond doubt that with the number of ethnic and religious groups that dwell in India, the rights of the minorities have always been the talking point in Indian politics. The Constitution of India grants equal rights to all the citizens in the country, irrespective of religion, caste, or sex. Hence, in that spirit, India celebrates Minorities Rights Day every year. If you are looking for more information the observance, date, and significance of Minorities Rights Day 2020, then you have stopped at the right place. Human Rights Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The History, Significance And Events Related to the Observance That Highlights the Importance of Universal Human Rights.

What is the date of Minorities Rights Day 2020?

The national event of Minorities Rights Day 2020 will be observed on December 18, i.e., Friday. It will be the 28th observance of National Minorities Rights Day in India this year.

What is the history of Minorities Rights Day?

On December 18, in 1992, the United Nations had passed the Statement on the individual's Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. The govt of India created a National Commission for Minorities (NCM) in the same year. Since then, the event of Minorities Rights Day is observed every year. Recent Attacks Show Dangerous Conditions of Minorities in Afghanistan: Biden.

What is the significance of Minorities Rights Day?

In India, the religious groups that are classified as minorities are Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis (Zoroastrians), and Jains. Several states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have set up State Minority Commissions in their respective states. India Rejects USCIRF Annual Report Alleging Mistreatment of Minorities, MEA Says 'Misrepresentation Has Reached New Levels'.

One of the major objectives of these Centre and State Minority commissions is to safeguard the rights of minorities, and ensure that they are treated as equals in all aspects. It sees to it that no person belonging to the minority community is devoid of any fundamental right written down in the Indian Constitution. People can also complain of any misdemeanour in the State Minority Commissions, and if it is not addressed there, they can complain in the National Minority Commission as well. What Are Human Rights? Are They Universal and Inalienable?

Another objective of celebrating the Minorities Rights Day in India is to educate people about the rights of minorities in India. There are several state-sponsored and Centre-sponsored functions and seminars across the country highlighting the fundamental rights and duties of the minorities in India.

Given how things have turned out in the last 12 months after the government introduced NRC and CAA amendments, the observance of Minorities Rights Day would serve as a timely reminder, and bring the necessary focus back on minorities’ rights. As December 18 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Minorities Rights Day 2020. We hope you report any wrongdoings against the minorities and support them in safeguarding their fundamental rights, wherever possible.

