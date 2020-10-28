Mischief Night is an informal holiday celebrated by children and teenagers a day ahead of Halloween on October 30 during which they engage in pranks and vandalism. However, the exact date is not fixed. Mischief Night is also known by a variety of names including Devil's Night, Gate Night, Goosey Night, Moving Night, Cabbage Night and Mat Night. While it is meant for light celebrations, people often engage in destructions which is often troublesome. Halloween 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History, Traditions And Celebrations Related to the Spooky Observance.

Mischief Night is also observed in the UK on November 4 ahead of Bonfire Night, in honour of Guy Fawkes and the rebellious spirit of the Gunpowder Plot. On November 5, people remember the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, an act of terror in which a cabal of Catholic conspirators planned to blow up the House of Lords to rid England of King James I. Other mentions of Mischief Night may refer to November 4, the eve of Guy Fawkes Day.

The first recorded instance of Mischief Night dates back to 1790 when the fellows of St John's College Oxford made a study of a headmaster who had encouraged the pupils to stage a school play described as "an Ode to Fun which praises children's tricks on Mischief Night in most approving terms". The story is remembered with the burning of an effigy of Guy Fawkes, the plot's mastermind, a pagan act.

References to the Halloween-related tradition of Mischief Night started appearing in US newspapers in the 1930s and ’40s. Most of the times a lot of destruction as caused during the observance. In 1984, there were 800 fires after which volunteers had to be deployed to avoid the fires on the day. Often people prefer to stay indoors during the observance. Homeowners are advised to ensure their property secure and some temporarily seal their letterboxes.

